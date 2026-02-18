Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 18th (ALNY, ARHS, ATRC, BCRX, BUR, CCJ, CDNS, CEVA, COYA, CRVO)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 18th:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $510.00 price target on the stock.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore Inc assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX). They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Glj Research. The firm currently has a $171.20 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $360.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $335.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $390.00 price target on the stock.

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $116.00 target price on the stock.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $131.00 target price on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $410.00 target price on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $380.00 target price on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $285.00 target price on the stock.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They currently have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $190.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD). They issued a buy rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $240.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at Citizens Jmp. Citizens Jmp currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citizens Jmp. Citizens Jmp currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Mizuho currently has $195.00 target price on the stock.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.50.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) was upgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Citizens Jmp currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL). They issued an outperform rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Citizens Jmp. Citizens Jmp currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citizens Jmp. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $285.00 target price on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $285.00 target price on the stock.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

