Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 18th (ALNY, ARHS, ATRC, BCRX, BUR, CCJ, CDNS, CEVA, COYA, CRVO)

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2026

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 18th:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $510.00 price target on the stock.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore Inc assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX). They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Glj Research. The firm currently has a $171.20 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $360.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $335.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $390.00 price target on the stock.

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $116.00 target price on the stock.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $131.00 target price on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $410.00 target price on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $380.00 target price on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $285.00 target price on the stock.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They currently have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $190.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD). They issued a buy rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $240.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at Citizens Jmp. Citizens Jmp currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citizens Jmp. Citizens Jmp currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Mizuho currently has $195.00 target price on the stock.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.50.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) was upgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Citizens Jmp currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL). They issued an outperform rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Citizens Jmp. Citizens Jmp currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citizens Jmp. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $285.00 target price on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $285.00 target price on the stock.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

