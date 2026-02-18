FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.78 and last traded at $44.7450, with a volume of 3170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.67.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $870.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 895.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 287,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 258,238 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,696,000 after acquiring an additional 118,147 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 64.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 208,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 81,727 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 34.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 29.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 34,443 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

