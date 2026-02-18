Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 236 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 278 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 163 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 163 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA GRPZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.09. 624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.04.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 GARP ETF
