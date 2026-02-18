Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $90.97 and last traded at $91.2720, with a volume of 62398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.76.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve’s offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

