Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Disco Corp (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.50, but opened at $45.69. Disco shares last traded at $46.79, with a volume of 24,836 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Disco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Disco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Disco had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $709.53 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Disco Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Disco (OTCMKTS: DSCSY) is a manufacturer of precision processing equipment and consumables for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The company’s product portfolio includes wafer dicing saws, wafer thinning and grinding systems, laser dicing equipment, polishing systems, and diamond blades and wheels, along with associated tooling and process consumables designed for high-precision cutting and surface finishing.

Disco’s products are used in critical back-end semiconductor manufacturing steps such as dicing, singulation, thinning, surface preparation and polishing across applications including IC packaging, power devices, LEDs, MEMS and sensors.

