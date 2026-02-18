THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Thk Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.81, but opened at $16.01. THK shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 453 shares trading hands.

THK Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 84.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer specializing in mechanical components that enable precise linear and rotational motion. Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company pioneered the development of rolling-element linear motion guides, introducing its first “LM Guide” in 1972. Over the decades, THK has expanded its product portfolio to include linear actuators, ball screws, spherical joints, and mechatronic systems designed for automation and high-precision applications.

THK’s core offerings serve a broad range of industries, including machine tools, semiconductor manufacturing, medical devices, robotics, and aerospace.

Featured Articles

