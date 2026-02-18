Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.6950. 92,304,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 516,939,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 4.8%
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, March 5th. The 1-20 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 4th.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market. Component companies are engaged in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors. As of February 18, 2010, the Semiconductor Index included companies with capitalizations between $1.7 billion and $114 billion.
