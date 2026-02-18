Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Rises By 24.5%

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 88,741 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 71,259 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,171 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 313,171 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,547,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 232,946 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,300,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 211,617 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 786,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 53,444 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 585,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 326,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of ASG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.22. 176,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,835. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $5.69.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.2%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE: ASG) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to growth-oriented equities. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of underlying mutual funds and exchange-traded funds managed by established sub-advisers, employing a multi-manager structure designed to capture opportunities across a range of market capitalizations and industry sectors.

Under normal market conditions, ASG allocates the majority of its assets to common stocks of companies it believes exhibit above-average growth potential.

