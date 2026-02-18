WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.11 and last traded at $47.0550, with a volume of 30765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.80.

WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDWM. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund by 10,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

About WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (DDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying developed-market equities outside the US and Canada. The index dynamically hedges currency exposure for USD investors based on three equal-weighted signals. DDWM was launched on Jan 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

