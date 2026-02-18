Short Interest in YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTY) Decreases By 14.8%

YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,165,285 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 1,367,783 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 378,137 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 378,137 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 2.9%
Shares of YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.85. 93,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,830. YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.09.
YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5,436.0%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF
About YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF
The YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF (PLTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys PLTY was launched on Oct 7, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.
