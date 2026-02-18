Short Interest in YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTY) Decreases By 14.8%

YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,165,285 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 1,367,783 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 378,137 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 378,137 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.85. 93,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,830. YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.09.

YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5,436.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF

About YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 10,029.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter.

The YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF (PLTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys PLTY was launched on Oct 7, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

