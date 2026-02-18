Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.1360, with a volume of 77818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Royce Otc Micro Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55.

Royce Otc Micro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. This is an increase from Royce Otc Micro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Otc Micro

Royce Otc Micro Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Royce Otc Micro by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Otc Micro by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Otc Micro by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 47,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Otc Micro by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Otc Micro by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc (NYSE: RMT) is a closed-end management investment company primarily focused on micro-capitalization equity securities. The trust seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in small U.S. companies that, due to their relatively low market values, often receive less attention from larger institutional investors.

Managed by Royce & Associates, LLC, RMT employs a fundamental, value-oriented investment strategy grounded in in-depth, bottom-up research. Portfolio managers analyze financial statements, market trends and company management to identify undervalued firms with the potential for significant growth.

