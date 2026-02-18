Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.1360, with a volume of 77818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.
Royce Otc Micro Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55.
Royce Otc Micro Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. This is an increase from Royce Otc Micro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Otc Micro
Royce Otc Micro Company Profile
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc (NYSE: RMT) is a closed-end management investment company primarily focused on micro-capitalization equity securities. The trust seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in small U.S. companies that, due to their relatively low market values, often receive less attention from larger institutional investors.
Managed by Royce & Associates, LLC, RMT employs a fundamental, value-oriented investment strategy grounded in in-depth, bottom-up research. Portfolio managers analyze financial statements, market trends and company management to identify undervalued firms with the potential for significant growth.
