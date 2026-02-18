SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Short Interest Up 24.1% in January

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 659,147 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the January 15th total of 531,209 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,549 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,549 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $731,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,049,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after buying an additional 96,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $4,685,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.24. 98,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.30. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $45.18 and a 1-year high of $74.22.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.