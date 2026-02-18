Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.24, but opened at $11.29. Pitney Bowes shares last traded at $11.1850, with a volume of 3,044,540 shares traded.
The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $477.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.47 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 4.14%.Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.600 EPS.
Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.
Key Pitney Bowes News
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat — Pitney Bowes reported $0.45 EPS vs. a $0.38 consensus, a clear earnings beat that helped lift the stock after hours. PBI Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Strong market reaction / premarket rally — Coverage noted a double-digit jump in PBI shares in premarket/after-hours trading following the results, amplifying buying interest. Why PBI Shares Are Trading Higher
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Pitney Bowes announced a $0.09 quarterly dividend (3.3% yield, ex-dividend Feb. 27), which can support the share price for income-focused investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst reaffirmation with upside — Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and $13 price target (~18% upside from recent levels), adding a constructive catalyst. Citizens Jmp Reaffirmation
- Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 guidance set to $1.40–$1.60 EPS — guidance overlaps and slightly exceeds consensus midpoints, reducing uncertainty but not dramatically changing the outlook; management also released a CEO letter outlining strategy. Business Wire: Q4 Results & CEO Letter
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate move: bank leadership hire — Pitney Bowes named Steve Fischer president of The Pitney Bowes Bank, a governance/strategy update for the financial-services arm. Bank President Appointment
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue and profitability pressure — Revenue fell ~7.5% YoY to $477.6M and missed some estimates; operating profit and net income declined substantially year-over-year, highlighting near-term margin challenges. QuiverQuant: Q4 Financials
- Negative Sentiment: New negative initiation — Bank of America started coverage with an “underperform” rating and a $9 target, introducing near-term downside risk from a respected sell-side name.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $2,960,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $947,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pitney Bowes Trading Up 9.5%
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75.
About Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE: PBI) is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.
The company’s core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.
