B. Riley Financial Increases Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Price Target to $17.00

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley Financial from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.47% from the stock’s current price.

SHIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seanergy Maritime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SHIP

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Seanergy Maritime

Shares of SHIP stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.23. 530,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 563,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Seanergy Maritime by 674.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 294,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 256,492 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 400.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 234,672 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70,481 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 512.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 86,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 72,423 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Seanergy Maritime this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings topped expectations (reports show EPS roughly $0.66–$0.68 vs. estimates around $0.52–$0.56), with revenue above forecasts — a clear near-term catalyst supporting the rally. Seanergy Beats Q4 Estimates

Quarterly earnings topped expectations (reports show EPS roughly $0.66–$0.68 vs. estimates around $0.52–$0.56), with revenue above forecasts — a clear near-term catalyst supporting the rally. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted strong Q4 results and an improved outlook on the earnings call, reinforcing investor confidence in near-term cash flow and margins. Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Management highlighted strong Q4 results and an improved outlook on the earnings call, reinforcing investor confidence in near-term cash flow and margins. Positive Sentiment: Seanergy announced two newbuild orders (fleet expansion), a growth signal that can boost future revenue if market conditions hold. This helped push the shares toward multi-year highs. Newbuilds & Share Surge

Seanergy announced two newbuild orders (fleet expansion), a growth signal that can boost future revenue if market conditions hold. This helped push the shares toward multi-year highs. Positive Sentiment: The board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.20 (annualized yield ~6.3%), up ~53.8% from the prior payout — a shareholder-friendly move that supports income-focused buyers (ex-div date Mar 27). [Company announcement]

The board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.20 (annualized yield ~6.3%), up ~53.8% from the prior payout — a shareholder-friendly move that supports income-focused buyers (ex-div date Mar 27). [Company announcement] Positive Sentiment: Brokerage/coverage pieces and stock-picking lists are highlighting SHIP for its margins and momentum, adding buy-side interest from momentum and value investors. Zacks: Top-Ranked Stocks

Brokerage/coverage pieces and stock-picking lists are highlighting SHIP for its margins and momentum, adding buy-side interest from momentum and value investors. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcripts and multiple write-ups (Seeking Alpha, InsiderMonkey, company release) provide detail for investors but largely reiterate the beats and guidance already priced in. Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha) InsiderMonkey Transcript

Full Q4 earnings call transcripts and multiple write-ups (Seeking Alpha, InsiderMonkey, company release) provide detail for investors but largely reiterate the beats and guidance already priced in. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet and liquidity metrics remain modest (low current ratio / quick ratio); debt-to-equity is moderate — these are potential risks if shipping conditions deteriorate. Investors should weigh growth and dividends against leverage and short-term liquidity. MarketBeat SHIP Profile

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) is a dry bulk shipping company that provides seaborne transportation services for major commodities, including iron ore, coal and grain. The company’s operations encompass both time charter and voyage charter contracts, enabling customers to secure vessel capacity on either a fixed-rate or spot basis. Its client base includes commodity producers, trading houses and industrial end users seeking global logistics solutions for bulk materials.

The company’s core assets consist of a fleet of modern dry bulk carriers, spanning Capesize, Panamax and Supramax classes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.