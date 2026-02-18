SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Given New $9.00 Price Target at B. Riley Financial

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SXC

SunCoke Energy Stock Down 0.3%

SXC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,755. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $580.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.45 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,472,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after buying an additional 664,528 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 72.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,445,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 605,366 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,422,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 562,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,579,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,153,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 503,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting SunCoke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting SunCoke Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management expects materially stronger adjusted EBITDA in 2026 — a $230M–$250M range — citing benefits from the Phoenix Global integration and recent contract extensions, which could support margin recovery and help justify higher valuation over the next 12 months. Article Title

Management expects materially stronger adjusted EBITDA in 2026 — a $230M–$250M range — citing benefits from the Phoenix Global integration and recent contract extensions, which could support margin recovery and help justify higher valuation over the next 12 months. Positive Sentiment: Top?line beat in Q4: revenue of $480.2M exceeded analyst estimates (~$437M), indicating resilient demand and giving management room to lean on volume/revenue drivers while integration benefits ramp. Article Title

Top?line beat in Q4: revenue of $480.2M exceeded analyst estimates (~$437M), indicating resilient demand and giving management room to lean on volume/revenue drivers while integration benefits ramp. Neutral Sentiment: Company provided an earnings slide deck and full earnings call transcript/slides for investors — useful for checking detailed assumptions behind the 2026 outlook and Phoenix integration synergies. Article Title

Company provided an earnings slide deck and full earnings call transcript/slides for investors — useful for checking detailed assumptions behind the 2026 outlook and Phoenix integration synergies. Negative Sentiment: Big EPS miss: Q4 EPS was ($1.00) vs. consensus ~$0.10, and SunCoke posted a full?year 2025 net loss — results that spooked investors and amplify near?term execution risk while integration costs and one?offs are sorted. Article Title

Big EPS miss: Q4 EPS was ($1.00) vs. consensus ~$0.10, and SunCoke posted a full?year 2025 net loss — results that spooked investors and amplify near?term execution risk while integration costs and one?offs are sorted. Negative Sentiment: Near?term market reaction: shares slid intraday after the weak EPS print and loss disclosure, reflecting investor concern about profitability until 2026 EBITDA targets are realized. Article Title

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a leading independent producer of metallurgical coke and related products for the steel and foundry industries. The company specializes in manufacturing both blast furnace coke and foundry coke, offering high?quality, low?sulfur coal products that serve as essential inputs in steelmaking and metal casting processes. In addition to coke production, SunCoke provides comprehensive engineering, maintenance and environmental solutions tailored to the needs of integrated steel mills and foundries.

The company operates a network of coke production facilities across the United States, including plants in Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia and Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.