Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$24.40 and last traded at C$24.50, with a volume of 42279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.56.

Docebo Stock Down 10.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.39. The company has a market cap of C$660.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.30.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc offers cloud-based learning platform for both internal and external enterprise learning with real time tracking of training results, optimizing time, and reducing costs associated with traditional learning methods. Geographically, it holds presence in five offices around the world, including locations in Europe, Asia and North America. The firm derives its revenues from two main sources: software as-a-service application (SaaS); and professional services revenue, which includes services such as initial project management, training, and integration.

