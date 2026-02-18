Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Galp Energia SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.7865, with a volume of 1878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLPEY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Galp Energia SGPS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Galp Energia SGPS from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Galp Energia SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup downgraded Galp Energia SGPS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Galp Energia SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Galp Energia SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS Stock Up 1.3%

About Galp Energia SGPS

The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51.

(Get Free Report)

Galp Energia SGPS is an integrated energy company headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, with core operations spanning upstream exploration and production, midstream refining, and downstream distribution and marketing. In its upstream segment, the company explores and produces oil and natural gas in regions such as Brazil’s pre-salt basins, African offshore blocks in Angola and Mozambique, and domestic wells in Portugal. Its midstream activities include refining crude oil at the Sines facility and operating a network of pipelines, while downstream operations involve the distribution and retail sale of petroleum products through the Galp-branded service station network across the Iberian Peninsula.

In addition to its traditional oil and gas business, Galp has expanded into power generation and renewable energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.