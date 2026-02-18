Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Up 23.8% in January

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 274,891 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the January 15th total of 222,054 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,454 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 41,454 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of ARMP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. 25,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,744. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $298.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JonesTrading began coverage on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Institutional Trading of Armata Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARMP. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted bacteriophage therapies to address antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. The company’s proprietary platform harnesses naturally occurring viruses that selectively infect and destroy bacterial pathogens, offering a novel approach to combating drug-resistant strains that pose significant challenges in hospital and community settings.

Armata’s pipeline includes phage-based candidates aimed at Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a common cause of hospital-acquired pneumonia and infections in cystic fibrosis patients, as well as Staphylococcus aureus and other priority pathogens.

