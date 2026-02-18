Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $286.35 and last traded at $281.9540, with a volume of 148282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $269.38.

The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.50 million. Enpro had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Enpro’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.200 EPS.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.47%.

Key Headlines Impacting Enpro

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — EPS of $1.99 vs. a $1.91 consensus and revenue up ~14.3% year?over?year, showing underlying growth and margin strength. Enpro (NPO) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Q4 results beat expectations — EPS of $1.99 vs. a $1.91 consensus and revenue up ~14.3% year?over?year, showing underlying growth and margin strength. Positive Sentiment: Company issued FY?2026 guidance of $8.50–$9.20 EPS, signaling confidence in continued earnings power and giving investors forward visibility. Enpro Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results, Introduces 2026 Guidance

Company issued FY?2026 guidance of $8.50–$9.20 EPS, signaling confidence in continued earnings power and giving investors forward visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance largely overlaps Street expectations (consensus ~8.77 EPS), so the outlook is more confirmatory than a large upward surprise — the midpoint roughly matches analyst models. Enpro (NPO) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Guidance largely overlaps Street expectations (consensus ~8.77 EPS), so the outlook is more confirmatory than a large upward surprise — the midpoint roughly matches analyst models. Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted a conference call and posted a slide deck/press release for investors to parse details on segment performance and end?market demand. Listen to Conference Call / View Press Release

Management hosted a conference call and posted a slide deck/press release for investors to parse details on segment performance and end?market demand. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is elevated (reported P/E ~68.7) after the move; high multiple increases sensitivity to any slowdown or guidance slippage and could limit further upside for risk?averse investors.

Valuation is elevated (reported P/E ~68.7) after the move; high multiple increases sensitivity to any slowdown or guidance slippage and could limit further upside for risk?averse investors. Negative Sentiment: The guidance range is fairly wide and the low end (~8.50) sits below consensus, which introduces some execution risk if growth or margins soften during FY?2026.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Enpro this week:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NPO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Enpro from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enpro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enpro

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enpro by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Enpro by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Enpro in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Enpro in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 68,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,148,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Trading Up 4.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.97.

Enpro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enpro Group, Inc (NYSE: NPO) is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company’s product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro’s offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

Featured Articles

