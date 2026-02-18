Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.90 and last traded at $69.4910, with a volume of 17722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.03.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.5%
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.79.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF
- ATCX is Sitting on One of Brazil’s Largest Critical Minerals Portfolios!
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.