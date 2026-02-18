Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.90 and last traded at $69.4910, with a volume of 17722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.03.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 20,098 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 90,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the period.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

