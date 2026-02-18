The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.93 and last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 27447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. William Blair began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PNTG

The Pennant Group Stock Up 1.7%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in The Pennant Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) is a publicly traded holding company that provides specialized services to the asset management industry. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers outsourced fund administration, securities lending, prime brokerage, and capital markets solutions designed to support hedge funds, private equity firms, mutual funds and other institutional investors. By leveraging a combination of technology platforms and industry expertise, The Pennant Group helps clients streamline middle- and back-office processes, enhance operational efficiency and manage regulatory requirements.

Key service offerings include fund accounting and reporting, trade settlement and reconciliation, risk monitoring, securities lending programs and execution support across a range of asset classes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.