Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by Cercano Management LLC

Cercano Management LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,693 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.0% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.2%

Bank of America stock opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.16.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

More Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.