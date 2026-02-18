Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by Cercano Management LLC

Cercano Management LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,693 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.0% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bank of America Trading Up 0.2%
Bank of America stock opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.16.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America
More Bank of America News
Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America’s research surveys on AI spending, corporate capex and dollar sentiment are getting broad coverage, reinforcing BAC’s role as a market influencer — this visibility can support trading and fee businesses tied to research and advisory. AI Spending Bubble Fear Just Hit An All-Time High, BofA Survey Shows
- Positive Sentiment: CEO Brian Moynihan’s public comments downplaying AI-driven job losses position management as constructive on technology adoption — that can reassure investors focused on execution and the bank’s technology strategy. Brian Moynihan isn’t so worried about an AI jobs bloodbath
- Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America disclosed it crossed a >5% ownership threshold in biotech Galapagos NV — a notable portfolio move that may reflect the firm’s principal-investment activity but isn’t directly tied to core banking earnings. Bank of America Lifts Stake in Galapagos Above 5% Transparency Threshold
- Neutral Sentiment: Analytical coverage of BAC valuation and mixed momentum may keep the stock range-bound — analysts and outlets are reassessing multiples even after recent earnings beats. Assessing Bank Of America (BAC) Valuation As Recent Returns Show Mixed Momentum
- Negative Sentiment: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway trimmed its stake in Bank of America in the latest quarter — a high-profile reduction can sap confidence among some investors and put modest selling pressure on the shares. Berkshire Pares Stakes in Apple and BofA, Adds New York Times Position
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage that big-bank CEOs (including BAC’s) received pay increases after 2025 performance may raise governance scrutiny among investors focused on compensation and returns. Big Bank CEOs received serious pay bumps in 2025 Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan sees compensation rise
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.
Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of America
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- Why Q4 Could Destroy Your Wealth
- Gold Is About to Do Something It Hasn’t in 90 Years
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.