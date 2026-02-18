BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $109.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $109,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. InvesTrust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. InvesTrust now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VTV opened at $205.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $208.20. The stock has a market cap of $169.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.27.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

