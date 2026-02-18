Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Stock Price

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on REXR. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.15.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.17. The stock had a trading volume of 181,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,082. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.05 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 20,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $845,431.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 602,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,061,203.68. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 57,118 shares of company stock worth $2,345,706 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc (NYSE: REXR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford’s strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.