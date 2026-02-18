Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Costamare had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. Costamare’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Costamare's conference call:

Costamare forward?chartered 12 container vessels (4k–14k TEU) adding about $940 million of incremental contracted revenues with a TEU?weighted average charter duration of six years, boosting revenue visibility.

(4k–14k TEU) adding about of incremental contracted revenues with a TEU?weighted average charter duration of six years, boosting revenue visibility. Total contracted revenues reached $3.4 billion with revenue days fixed at ~96% for 2026 and ~92% for 2027, while the idle fleet is under 1%, supporting a tight charter market and robust rates.

with revenue days fixed at ~96% for 2026 and ~92% for 2027, while the idle fleet is under 1%, supporting a tight charter market and robust rates. Strong reported results and liquidity — adjusted net income for 2025 of ~ $376 million ($3.12/share) , Q4 adjusted net income ~ $72 million , and cash/liquidity of $590 million .

, Q4 adjusted net income ~ , and cash/liquidity of . Financing and growth actions include agreed pre?/post?delivery financing for six newbuilds, refinancing two ships at substantially lower cost with no significant maturities until 2027, and Neptune Maritime Leasing having funded or committed 54 assets (> $665 million), which expands exposure but requires ongoing capital deployment.

Costamare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.24. Costamare has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Costamare from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Costamare by 204.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc is a leading owner and manager of containerships, specializing in the acquisition, chartering and operation of modern container vessels. The company secures employment for its fleet under a mix of long?term and short?term agreements, providing vital capacity to major shipping lines and leveraging fixed-rate charters to support cash flow stability.

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Athens, Greece, Costamare has cultivated a disciplined approach to fleet renewal, often overseeing newbuild supervision and shipyard coordination to ensure vessels meet performance and environmental standards.

Further Reading

