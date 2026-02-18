HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Announces Earnings Results

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.37, FiscalAI reports. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.46%.During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from HF Sinclair’s conference call:

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Franklin Myers is serving as temporary CEO after Tim Go requested a voluntary leave and the audit committee is reviewing the company’s disclosure processes; management says the review concerns processes (not the numbers) and expects a timely 10?K filing, but leadership uncertainty is material.

after Tim Go requested a voluntary leave and the audit committee is reviewing the company’s disclosure processes; management says the review concerns processes (not the numbers) and expects a timely 10?K filing, but leadership uncertainty is material. HF Sinclair reported strong results for 2025 with adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 billion , Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $564 million (adjusted net income $221 million), and returned over $724 million to shareholders in 2025 while declaring a $0.50 quarterly dividend.

, Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $564 million (adjusted net income $221 million), and returned over $724 million to shareholders in 2025 while declaring a $0.50 quarterly dividend. Small refinery RINs waivers materially boosted results—adding $313 million to Q4 adjusted refining gross margin (and $485 million for the year) with roughly $280 million cash benefit in 2025—but future SRE benefits are uncertain and not guaranteed.

materially boosted results—adding $313 million to Q4 adjusted refining gross margin (and $485 million for the year) with roughly $280 million cash benefit in 2025—but future SRE benefits are uncertain and not guaranteed. The company highlighted operational progress and growth initiatives, including a record 652,000 bpd throughput, cost reductions, an El Dorado vacuum furnace project to add ~ 10,000 bpd heavy-crude capability (expected $25–30M annual EBITDA uplift), a targeted mid?year FID for midstream expansion, and the Green Trail Fuels JV to accelerate branded retail growth.

heavy-crude capability (expected $25–30M annual EBITDA uplift), a targeted mid?year FID for midstream expansion, and the to accelerate branded retail growth. Q4 refining was hit by seasonal margin declines, the Puget Sound turnaround and an unplanned Artesia event; Q1 2026 throughput is guided to 585k–615k bpd, capex of ~$650M sustaining and $125M growth is expected for 2026, and liquidity remains strong at about $3 billion (net debt?to?cap ~15%).

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

HF Sinclair stock traded down $7.65 on Wednesday, reaching $50.20. 5,101,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of HF Sinclair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HF Sinclair

Trending Headlines about HF Sinclair

Here are the key news stories impacting HF Sinclair this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the third quarter worth about $74,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in HF Sinclair by 67.0% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.