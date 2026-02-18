HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on March 20th

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

HCI Group has a payout ratio of 10.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HCI Group to earn $13.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Shares of HCI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.02. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $115.65 and a 12 month high of $210.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in HCI Group by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 158,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,082,000 after acquiring an additional 81,884 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,394,000 after purchasing an additional 68,860 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 36,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc (NYSE: HCI) is a holding company whose principal business is the underwriting and issuance of property and casualty insurance through its insurance subsidiaries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company focuses primarily on personal-line insurance products, writing homeowners, condominium, renters and mobile home policies. HCI Group also offers wind-only and flood coverage in coastal regions across the state, providing tailored solutions to both coastal and non-coastal communities.

The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent agents and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to assess risk and deliver personalized service.

