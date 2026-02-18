JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $100.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s current price.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.05.

MDT traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.16. 713,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,479,095. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Medtronic has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $106.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 21.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 236,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter?defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

