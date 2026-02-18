Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $284.57 and last traded at $281.4450, with a volume of 62414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $269.08.

The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.01. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.17.

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.90, for a total transaction of $144,780.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,368.60. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 676.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.03 and a 200-day moving average of $239.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

