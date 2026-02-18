Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $284.57 and last traded at $281.4450, with a volume of 62414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $269.08.
The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.01. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.
Key Stories Impacting Clean Harbors
Here are the key news stories impacting Clean Harbors this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: Clean Harbors reported GAAP EPS of $1.62, topping Zacks/consensus estimates by a penny and up from $1.55 a year ago; revenue (~$1.5B) also beat estimates and rose ~4.8% year-over-year, showing underlying top-line growth that supports the stock move. Clean Harbors (CLH) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Improving profitability: Management said fourth?quarter performance included higher profitability across both operating segments; company metrics reported (net margin ~6.5%, ROE ~14.6%) point to better margin leverage going into the year. Clean Harbors Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Company materials: Clean Harbors posted its formal press release and investor slide deck with full quarter detail and commentary — useful for modeling guidance and segment detail. Press Release / Slide Deck
- Neutral Sentiment: Media summaries: Coverage from Seeking Alpha and MarketBeat amplified the beat and revenue upside; these summaries may drive short?term attention/flows but contain no new guidance. Clean Harbors GAAP EPS of $1.62 Beats by $0.01, Revenue of $1.5B Beats by $40M
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut forward estimates and kept a Hold: Despite the Q4 beat, Zacks trimmed multiple upcoming-quarter and full?year EPS forecasts (including FY2026/FY2025 and several quarters) and maintains a “Hold” — a potential drag on sentiment if revisions continue. Zacks Research estimate revisions (summary)
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on CLH
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.90, for a total transaction of $144,780.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,368.60. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 676.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Trading Up 4.5%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.03 and a 200-day moving average of $239.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.96.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.
Founded in 1980 by Alan S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Clean Harbors
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- ATCX is Sitting on One of Brazil’s Largest Critical Minerals Portfolios!
- Why Q4 Could Destroy Your Wealth
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.