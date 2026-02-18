Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 85,406 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 71,473 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,265 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,265 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,653. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a market cap of $40.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.76. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $21.14.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th were issued a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%.
The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight. EFAS was launched on Nov 14, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
