Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 85,406 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 71,473 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,265 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,653. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a market cap of $40.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.76. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $21.14.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th were issued a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $111,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 189,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000.

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight. EFAS was launched on Nov 14, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

