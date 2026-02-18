Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.47 EPS

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $8.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.47, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.49%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Jones Lang LaSalle’s conference call:

JLL reported record full-year results with revenue up 11% , Adjusted EBITDA of $1.45 billion (up 22%) , seventh consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue gains, and ninth consecutive quarter of double-digit EPS growth, noting they hit their midterm margin target in 2025.

, , seventh consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue gains, and ninth consecutive quarter of double-digit EPS growth, noting they hit their midterm margin target in 2025. Transactional momentum accelerated in Q4—leasing +17% (office +26%, industrial +11%) and capital markets (investment sales +26%, debt advisory +20%)—and management said pipelines are strong, guiding 2026 Adjusted EBITDA to $1.575–$1.675 billion (about 12% growth at midpoint).

(about 12% growth at midpoint). Cash generation strengthened with all?time high free cash flow and net leverage of 0.2x year?end; management repurchased $80 million in Q4 ($212 million YTD) and expects to increase buybacks in 2026, prioritizing returns after paying down debt.

in 2026, prioritizing returns after paying down debt. Management emphasized a long-standing AI and data strategy—proprietary data, JLL Spark investments, and embedded AI tools—to boost productivity and defend against disintermediation, but acknowledged uncertainty around long?term disruption and will prioritize internal tech development over ramping third?party startup investments.

Near?term headwinds in Real Estate Management Services included an ~$11 million Q4 impact from higher U.S. healthcare actuarial costs and elevated property?management contract turnover (intentional contract exits to protect margins), which may pressure revenue growth through mid?2026.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE:JLL traded up $14.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $301.36. 225,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $363.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $339.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jones Lang LaSalle

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.18, for a total value of $31,889.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,685 shares in the company, valued at $38,096,063.30. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $6,609,091 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.17.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

