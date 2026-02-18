Workday’s (WDAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Guggenheim in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $285.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 99.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Workday from $261.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.90.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $142.90. 761,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,188,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $139.38 and a fifty-two week high of $281.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.91 and a 200 day moving average of $216.63.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Workday’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $1,252,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,224,232.50. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 3,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.73, for a total transaction of $784,616.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,951,507.91. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,321 shares of company stock worth $78,866,401. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

