First National Bank of Omaha Makes New $6.65 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $685.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $690.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $674.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $700.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.