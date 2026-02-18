First National Bank of Omaha Makes New $6.65 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $685.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $690.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $674.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $700.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
