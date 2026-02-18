Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP is Cercano Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cercano Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,327 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 4.5% of Cercano Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cercano Management LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $118,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $202.52 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

