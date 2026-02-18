Cercano Management LLC Sells 43,313 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Cercano Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,313 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cercano Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $25,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,656,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $2,865,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on S&P Global from $601.00 to $482.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.33.

NYSE SPGI opened at $410.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

