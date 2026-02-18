Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 0.86%.The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Sonic Automotive Trading Down 4.4%
Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $89.62.
Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 992.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth $78,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Sonic Automotive Company Profile
Sonic Automotive, Inc is a publicly traded automotive retailer that operates a network of franchised new-car dealerships and used-vehicle dealerships across the United States. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company offers a range of services that include vehicle sales, leasing, finance and insurance products, service and parts, and collision repair. Sonic Automotive’s dealerships represent numerous major automotive brands, and the company also markets a broad selection of pre-owned vehicles under its own banner.
In addition to its core dealership operations, Sonic Automotive has developed digital retail capabilities that allow customers to research, shop and complete transactions online.
