SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Announces Earnings Results

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 9.25%.

SCI Engineered Materials Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCIA opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. SCI Engineered Materials has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. It offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, thin film solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics industries. The company’s materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products.

