SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Announces Earnings Results

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 9.25%.
SCI Engineered Materials Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SCIA opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. SCI Engineered Materials has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $5.99.
About SCI Engineered Materials
