Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 135,894 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 165,640 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 712 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 190.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

SES Price Performance

Shares of SGBAF opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.77. SES has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

About SES

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) is a leading global satellite operator headquartered in Betzdorf, Luxembourg. The company provides end-to-end satellite communications services, leveraging a fleet of geostationary satellites under the ASTRA and SES brands, as well as medium-earth orbit satellites through its O3b network. SES serves a diverse range of customers in the broadcast, telecom, maritime, aviation and government sectors, delivering managed video distribution and high-throughput data connectivity solutions worldwide.

The company’s video business enables broadcasters and content distributors to reach television audiences across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Africa.

