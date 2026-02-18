Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Decreases By 13.7%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 35,865,913 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the January 15th total of 41,572,076 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,830 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,131.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 16,830 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,131.1 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69. Ping An Insurance has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $9.81.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China is one of the largest integrated financial services providers in China, headquartered in Shenzhen. Established in 1988, Ping An has grown into a diversified conglomerate, offering a broad range of insurance, banking, asset management and technology-driven financial services. The company is publicly traded on the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges, and its American depositary receipts are quoted over the counter under the ticker PIAIF.

At the core of Ping An’s operations is its insurance business, which encompasses life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health insurance and pension products.

