Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple broker upgrades and higher price targets signal analyst confidence — Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $430 and kept an “outperform” rating, and Truist lifted its target to $405 while reiterating a Buy. These lifts provide explicit upside guidance from dealers. Read More. Read More.

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $382.83 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $381.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Zacks Research upgraded Home Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.37.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

