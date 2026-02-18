Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and traded as high as $9.59. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 368,359 shares traded.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.8%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company that seeks to provide tax-exempt income by investing primarily in municipal obligations issued by or on behalf of the State of California and its political subdivisions. The fund is structured to deliver current income exempt from federal and California state income taxes, making it a targeted solution for investors in higher tax brackets seeking exposure to California’s municipal market.

The fund’s portfolio is composed predominantly of investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and municipal lease obligations.

