Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.35 and traded as high as GBX 80.80. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 80.40, with a volume of 3,829,098 shares trading hands.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 79.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 78.71.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 4.40 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment. Its investment objective is to provide investors with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments.

