FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $2.98 Million in Churchill Capital Corp X $CCCX

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 231,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000. Churchill Capital Corp X comprises approximately 1.0% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X during the third quarter worth approximately $22,153,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,317,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,290,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in the third quarter worth $18,675,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in the third quarter worth $17,797,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Churchill Capital Corp X has an average rating of “Sell”.

Churchill Capital Corp X Stock Performance

CCCX opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64. Churchill Capital Corp X has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Churchill Capital Corp X Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ: CCCX) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank?check company, formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting one or more business combinations. As a SPAC, it initially holds the proceeds from its public offering in a trust account while management and the sponsor identify and negotiate a potential merger, acquisition, or other qualifying business combination that would result in the acquired company becoming publicly listed.

The company’s primary activities are sourcing, evaluating and completing a business combination with a target company.

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