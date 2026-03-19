Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 153,649 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,649 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 3.8% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $38,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $538,021,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,834,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,590,000 after buying an additional 1,715,025 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 73.1% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,860,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,757,000 after buying an additional 1,630,000 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,159,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,718,000.

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Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $244.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.94 and a 200 day moving average of $250.82. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $262.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

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