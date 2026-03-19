Painted Porch Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.5% of Painted Porch Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Painted Porch Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. American Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of VTV opened at $196.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $208.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.60 and its 200-day moving average is $192.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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