Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Lowers Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,398 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 0.4% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total value of $333,990.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,846,625.30. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $224.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $256.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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