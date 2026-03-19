Groupama Asset Managment Grows Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment owned about 0.13% of Parker-Hannifin worth $125,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 26.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $912.92 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $1,034.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $958.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $861.60.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.54. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 27.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $1,139.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $945.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,020.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,083.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $995.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Parker-Hannifin

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $946.48, for a total transaction of $1,379,021.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,918.40. This trade represents a 36.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 564 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.94, for a total value of $535,766.16. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,940. The trade was a 36.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,891,214. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.