Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 36,885 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,208,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,885 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $61,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 695.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $232,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,152. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.7%

BRX stock opened at $29.56 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 28.16%.The firm had revenue of $353.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.370 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor’s core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company’s main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

See Also

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