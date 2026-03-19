Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 535,803 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,358,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 535,803 shares during the quarter. Vornado Realty Trust makes up approximately 0.3% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $95,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,257.1% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of VNO opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.25. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $34.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $453.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.23 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 49.99%.Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNO. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

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About Vornado Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a self?administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado’s business model emphasizes long?term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company’s core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street?level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

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