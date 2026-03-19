Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stock Position Reduced by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $27,000. Navigoe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Invesco expanded its product lineup with two new ETFs — the Invesco QQQ Equal Weight ETF (QEW) and the Diversified Dividend Opportunities ETF (DVVY) — which can broaden investor choices and potentially redirect inflows into the firm’s Innovation Suite. Balancing Tech & Income: Invesco’s Dual Launch of QEW & DVVY
- Positive Sentiment: The new Invesco QQQ Equal Weight ETF is getting attention as investors seek diversification inside tech exposure — that could ease pressure on cap?weighted QQQ over time by offering an alternative way to own Nasdaq tech. Invesco QQQ Equal Weight ETF breaking out as investors seek diversification
- Positive Sentiment: Broader bullishness on AI chips — note coverage that NVIDIA forecasts massive chip demand — supports tech ETF narratives and could attract rotation back into QQQ once risk sentiment stabilizes. ETFs to Gain as NVIDIA Views $1 Trillion in Chip Orders by 2027
- Neutral Sentiment: Options flow shows institutional traders accumulating QQQ contracts; some traders are using strangles to profit from volatility rather than direction — this implies larger moves are possible but direction is uncertain. One Member Turned Volatility Into 536% in a Day… Here’s How We Spot the Next Market Meltdown Winner
- Neutral Sentiment: VIX behavior is mixed — some pieces note the fear gauge falling despite global chaos, which complicates immediate directional bets on QQQ until volatility metrics settle. The VIX Is Falling Despite Global Chaos — Here’s What the Fear Gauge Is Actually Telling You
- Negative Sentiment: Escalating geopolitical tensions (U.S.–Iran) and rising oil prices are pushing investors away from risk assets; commentary warns that energy-driven inflation and supply disruptions could pressure growth stocks in QQQ. The Economic Consequences Of The Iran War
- Negative Sentiment: Macro concerns — rising inflation expectations and the risk of higher Treasury yields (some pieces flag a potential 6% 10?year scenario) — weigh on long-duration growth names that dominate QQQ. A 6-percent 10-Year Treasury Rate Is A Potential 2026 Black Swan
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
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