Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stock Position Reduced by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $27,000. Navigoe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $594.85 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $611.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $609.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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